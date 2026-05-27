The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Turi Munthe's avatar
Turi Munthe
8h

Thank you Steve!

Looking fwd to reading yours immensely.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Stewart-Williams and others
CarlW's avatar
CarlW
4h

This will upset people who have not recognized we live in a deterministic world. For those of us who have, it's old hat. Some of the specifics like "humidity produces more xenophobic people" are quite interesting conjectures - quite plausible, but not earth shaking.

On the other hand, the statement, "Our opinions are not predetermined: we can control our beliefs" is false. We might think so only because we don't fully recognize the causes involved. We are components of a vast universe and there is no "ghost in the machine" running things that is not subject to the causal connections of all things.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Stewart-Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture