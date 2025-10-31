The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Human Condition Revisited's avatar
Human Condition Revisited
1h

Congratulations!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
1h

Good luck. Sounds like an interesting way of getting a book out and gaining more coverage. I’m certainly looking forward to reading it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture