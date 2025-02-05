The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Fox
Feb 6, 2025

Every so often, I imagine the ancestral grave of all the easy-going women who didn’t pursue status and either died before passing on their genes or whose genes didn’t survive. I salute them.

1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
Hans Koppies
Feb 7, 2025

Interesting insights in the light of recent research: "men around the world have gained height and weight twice as fast as women over the past century, driving greater differences between the sexes". And it's not about doing the dishes. “men’s height and weight are condition-dependent, sexually selected traits”, the scientists speculate that women’s sexual preferences may have fuelled a trend for taller, more muscular men"

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2025/jan/22/men-have-grown-twice-as-much-as-women-over-past-century-study-shows?CMP=share_btn_url

1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
