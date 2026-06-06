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This is the latest excerpt from my book A Billion Years of Sex Differences, released on June 4. You can access the full collection here, and pick up a copy of the book here.

In this installment, I tackle a common objection to evolutionary explanations for human mate preferences: the idea that our ancestors didn’t choose their own mates, because marriages were arranged and women were often coerced into relationships. Among other things, we’ll look at: