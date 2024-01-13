The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Norman Siebrasse's avatar
Norman Siebrasse
Jan 14, 2024

Why not worry about boys as well? The message that everyone hates boys and men is far more pervasive than the message that everyone hates women. That masculinity is toxic consistent explicit message in a lot of academia - we're not talking about a slow drip of subtle memes.

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1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
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Ruth
Jan 15, 2024

Has anyone done research on how people rate actual--not theoretical--women? Do they rate actual women in the world as wonderful, or just "ideal" women? Do they think women are wonderful when they are, e.g., seeking power? When women are demanding the right to an abortion? The "women are wonderful" research seems to suffer from many of the same problems as the IAT. How do these ideations translate into the actual treatment of actual women?

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