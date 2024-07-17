The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Joshua Bromley
Jul 18

Arguably, it makes sense to feel colder towards people who've opted in (or failed to opt out of) a group defined by a belief system or lifestyle.

For example, if you believe that Christian fundamentalism has mostly negative social consequences, you'll likely have a dim view of the Christian fundamentalists who propogate those negative consequences. When then asked to report the feeling tone that arises when contemplating only this aspect of a person's identity, all a person has got to go off is their overall attitude towards Christian fundamentalism, which could be shaped by rational factors. The paradigm might be indirectly assessing someone's answer to the question "do you think Christian fundementalism is mostly good or mostly bad?"

People can change their beliefs (e.g. religion) and lifestyle (e.g. military career). They'd can't change the colour of their skin. At the very least, I'd say that appraising someone negatively for their race shows a different kind of prejudice than appraising someone negatively for a changeable group affiliation. The former feels more like what is ordinarily meant by "prejudice," which connotes pre-judgement that is unreasonable.

