Share

Give a gift subscription

The two graphs below explore the relationship between intelligence and prejudice. The first shows the correlation between people’s intelligence levels and how prejudiced they are toward various groups. The second compares the average levels of prejudice for individuals of below- vs. above-average intelligence. The main takeaway is that, contrary to a popular view in psychology, intelligent people are just as prejudiced as less intelligent people, but toward different groups.

Partial correlations ( pr ) between wordsum and prejudice, and their 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for each of the target groups, adjusting for all of the covariates.

Absolute value of the intergroup bias estimates for people ±1 SD the wordsum mean. Error bars are 95% CIs. Note that the difference is not statistically significant.

The graphs come from a paper by Mark Brandt and Jarret Crawford titled “Answering Unresolved Questions About the Relationship Between Cognitive Ability and Prejudice.” Here’s the abstract:

Previous research finds that lower cognitive ability predicts greater prejudice. We test two unresolved questions about this association using a heterogeneous set of target groups and data from a representative sample of the United States (N = 5,914). First, we test “who are the targets of prejudice?” We replicate prior negative associations between cognitive ability and prejudice for groups who are perceived as liberal, unconventional, and having lower levels of choice over group membership. We find the opposite (i.e., positive associations), however, for groups perceived as conservative, conventional, and having higher levels of choice over group membership. Second, we test “who shows intergroup bias?” and find that people with both relatively higher and lower levels of cognitive ability show approximately equal levels of intergroup bias but toward different sets of groups.

Two notes on the data used in the study:

The measure of intelligence was the Wordsum test, which is a ten-item vocabulary test. Though far from perfect, Wordsum is a serviceable proxy for IQ. The measure of prejudice was people’s “feeling thermometer” ratings for each of the groups in the study. The feeling thermometer rating scale ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 means “unfavorable and very cold” and 100 means “very warm and favorable.” As the authors note: we define prejudice as “a negative evaluation of a group or of an individual on the basis of group membership.” This definition focuses on the psychological phenomenon behind prejudice (i.e., negative affect) and removes value judgments such as whether or not the prejudice is unjustified or unjust. These latter criteria are difficult to prove decisively and likely differ depending on the perceiver’s social context and time in history.

Anyway, it’s a good little paper and worth reading if you get a chance. You can access a free version here.

Follow Steve on Twitter/X.

This post was free to read for all. If you enjoyed it and want access to all Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche-Newsletter content, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. You can read about the benefits of a paid subscription here.

Upgrade to paid

Related Reading From the Archive

Who's More Biased, Left or Right? Steve Stewart-Williams · March 2, 2024 In this post, I’d like to tell you about one of my favorite papers of the last few years: a 2018 meta-analysis looking at partisan bias and whether it’s stronger on one side than the other. Hope you enjoy it! The Big Picture When it comes to politics, both sides think the other side is more biased than their own. Liberals think that conservatives are more biased; conservatives think that liberals are. Read full story