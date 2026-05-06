The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Violet
9h

This is interesting, but I think both the paper and the summary blur one distinction.

“Comfortable with sex without love” is being treated as part of “sexual desire”, but comfort is not the same thing as desire. It may also capture confidence, anxiety, attachment, guilt, awkwardness or anticipated emotional consequence.

So I’d read that finding less as “men desire casual sex less than people assume” and more as “men may be less uncomplicated about sex without love than people assume.”

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