Share

Give a gift subscription

People aren’t always great at figuring out what’s going on in others’ heads. Nowhere is this truer than in the realm of sex and love. Here are three findings from recent research by Paola Baca and colleagues, cataloguing common mindreading errors in the sexual sphere.

Both sexes overestimate the average person’s desired number of sexual partners. Men overestimate the average man’s desired number more than women do. Men and women overestimate the average woman’s desired number to the same degree. Both sexes overestimate how willing men and women would be to have sex with someone they’ve known for a given length of time: an hour, an evening, a day, a week, an month, etc. They especially overestimate men’s willingness. Both sexes overestimate how comfortable the average man is with sex without love. Men slightly overestimate how comfortable the average woman is; women get it about right.

Notice that, in all these cases, men and women do in fact differ on the relevant traits, but that the differences aren’t as large as people think. This has an interesting implication. It suggests that the main lesson of research on sex differences isn’t that the sexes differ when people thought they were the same, but rather that they don’t differ as much as people tend to assume!

Follow me on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, and science.

How You Can Support the Newsletter

This post was free to read for all. If you like what I’m doing with The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, and want to support my work, there are several ways you can do it.

Like and Restack: Click the buttons at the top or bottom of the page to boost the post’s visibility on Substack. Share: Send the post to friends or share it on social media.

Share

Upgrade to paid

If you could do any of the above, I’d be hugely grateful. The support of readers like you helps keep this newsletter going and growing.

Thanks!

Steve

Related Reading From the Archive