The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle Shepard's avatar
Kyle Shepard
4h

I just try to use my children as status symbols to check all the boxes… haha

Really interesting evolutionary take on how adaptions are clear cut in particular domains. Makes a lot of sense.

Have had your books on my list for a while but I’m encouraged to move them to the top of the list the more I dive into your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture