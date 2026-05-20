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Men have more dreams with competition-related themes than women do; women have more dreams with social themes - a pattern consistent with broader sex differences in human motivations. Beyond these domains, however, men’s and women’s dreams are largely similar.

The graph comes from a recent paper by Zachary Grant and colleagues. Here’s an excerpt:

We explore whether sex differences in evolved behavioral and cognitive strategies shaped by distinct evolutionary pressures are expressed in dream content. We hypothesized that biological sex influences dream content; specifically, that females would report more dreams featuring social and emotional themes, while males would more frequently report dreams involving competition-related content (e.g., risk, reward, and threat), reflecting sex-differentiated ancestral challenges. With a sample of 298 participants logging 4641 dreams, we evaluated dream content across six thematic domains: Emotional Valence, Positive Emotional Content, Negative Emotional Content, Social Content, Competition-based Content, and Resource Acquisition-based Content. Using a mixed-effects model, we discovered that males were significantly more likely to report dreams involving competitive content, while females showed a higher propensity for social dream content. No other themes, including the domains of emotional content, yielded significant results. While these patterns are consistent with possible adaptive functions of dreaming, they may also reflect hormonal influences, socio-cultural factors, personality differences, or other non-evolutionary contributors. Our results extend existing literature on sex differences in dream content using text-based scoring methods, offering a nuanced perspective on how dreams may relate to both biological and social influences.

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