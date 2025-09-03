The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Puzzle Therapy
10h

If I'm reading this correctly, the study looks at crime statistics in males between ages 15 and 21? I wonder how linear the relationship would be in older males, at ages 25 or 30 when executive function skills are more fully developed?

ABC
7h

Do you think smart people commit less crime statistically because they are simply "better"? Or is there something we’re missing?

How much of a difference can be attributed to the ability to avoid getting caught? Could intelligence be correlated with certain types of crimes? For example, are there fewer crimes associated with impulsivity and more crimes that don’t require direct involvement (e.g., white-collar crime), which are more difficult to detect? Are people with higher IQs morally superior? And if so, why?

