Why are women more beautiful? Here’s an excerpt from my last book, The Ape That Understood the Universe, where I argue that it stems from men’s stronger preference for good looks in a mate. I’ll expand on this theory in my next book, A Billion Years of Sex Differences. [Link.]

Earlier, I touched on the idea that mate preferences are not merely products of evolution; they’re also causes of evolution. Peahens prefer males with dazzling tails, and as a result, males’ tails evolve to be more and more dazzling with each passing generation. What happens, then, when men have a stronger preference than women for a good-looking mate? And what happens when women have a stronger preference for a mate possessing wealth and status? The answer is that men and women, in effect, selectively breed each other for the traits they most want in a partner.

This might explain a number of unique and otherwise inexplicable facts about our species – facts that would bamboozle our alien scientist. In many species, including many birds, lizards, and insects, the males are gaudy and ornamented whereas the females are drab and sensibly “attired”: They blend in with the background rather than standing out and risking grabbing the ravenous attention of a passing predator. In our species, if anything, it’s the other way round. To see what I mean, look at any modern Western wedding; it’s the woman who dresses in the most expensive, extravagant outfit, while the man dresses in a standard-issue penguin suit. The bride, in other words, is the peacock, the groom her drab sidekick. This is a puzzling reversal of the usual pattern in nature. Whereas humans see male peacocks as more aesthetically appealing than peahens, an aesthetically-inclined peacock (or alien scientist) would probably see women as more aesthetically appealing than men. We certainly seem to; that’s why beauty pageants are usually competitions among women. The fact that men place more weight on a mate’s appearance might explain where the sex difference in attractiveness originally came from. Just as humans selectively bred fruit to be sweeter and dogs to be friendlier, men selectively bred women to be the better-looking sex.