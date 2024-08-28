The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eleftheria Maratos-Flier, MD's avatar
Eleftheria Maratos-Flier, MD
Aug 29

Recommend you do it as a trade book. I look forward to reading it. As an "old lady" who went to med school, developed a research career, got married and stayed married, raised to kids who are both docs with kids of their own I am dismayed with the nonsensical way gender roles are discussed. Your book could be a great "antidote."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
MichaelinHfx's avatar
MichaelinHfx
Aug 28

Love the concept. My only suggestion is to consider a way to include “celebrating” or “exploring” gender differences. Otherwise, there’s a risk of being perceived as yet another male authority dictating parameters of “identity”. This might help pre-judgment and subsequent dismissal of your important message.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture