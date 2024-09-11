The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Michael
Sep 11

Hi Steve, do you believe that Compatibilist free will is JUST a useful social convention (an idea, mediated by biology and society, with causal properties of its own)? Or are you saying that you believe it’s actually possible for voluntary choice? I am not sure I see how Compatibilist is anything but a (potentially useful and very important) fiction. How would a voluntary choice even be possible? Who’s making it? Are the two free wills real different Natural Kinds? Or are they just different Conventional Labels? Thanks for covering a fascinating topic. Looking forward to hearing your ideas more in future posts!

ABC
Sep 12

Hi Steve!

The obsession with "holding people accountable" stems from an evolved moral intuition, likely shaped by our need for social cohesion and group survival. However, we shouldn't mistake this intuition for proof of the existence of compatibilist free will, which merely distinguishes between coerced and uncoerced actions. Coercion is just another factor, like any environmental, genetic, or situational influence that affects behavior.

For example, consider this oversimplified example: a significant portion of violent crime is committed by individuals with low impulse control, a fairly inborn trait. The distinction we should focus on is not whether the actions were coerced, but whether the person had the genuine capacity to act otherwise. Everything we know suggests that this is not the case, while philosophers continue to struggle with the logical defense of what seems to me to be wishful thinking.

Therefore, the legal system should move away from punishing individuals based on a presumed ability to have acted differently and instead focus on more scientifically based approaches. This would include using behavioral interventions to modify destructive patterns, protecting society from those prone to violent behavior, and rehabilitating offenders in ways that address the underlying causes of their actions.

What do you think?

