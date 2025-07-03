The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KM's avatar
KM
1h

Thank you Steve. I look forward to reading this. Agree with what I've read above totally. I definitely swallowed the feminism bait hook, line and sinker and only now in mid-life am waking up. I am very disturbed by it all, not least at how easily I allowed myself to be manipulated. My life would look very different had I had more backbone when I was younger.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fredo's avatar
Fredo
5h

That’s a great and interesting Dispatch article. It reminds me of the questions asked at the end of WWII. I want to say they studied women’s adherence to National socialism and their participation in the holocaust. At the time many were confused as to how females - the motherly, loving and nurturing sex - could possible participate in atrocities alongside men.

I want to say that those study results also showed that women tended to support national socialism for social reasons - wanting to be outcast, a desire to be in-group etc.

I’m going off memory here so likely not super accurate. But I think those studies could be revisited or found helpful in our current situation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture