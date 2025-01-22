The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Feb 8

My real issue with Graham’s post is that he removed his left blinder and kept the right one firmly in place, failing to discuss wokeness as a problem on both sides of the political spectrum. There are prigs on the left (wokegressives) and prigs on the right (wokeservatives). I don't disagree with many of Graham's points about prigs and the harm they can do, but he only applied them to the prigs his half-blinders allowed him to see.

Graham could have done better by pointing out that prigs have emerged from both sides of the spectrum. Some examples:

Graham rightly calls out DEI statements as wokegressive loyalty tests, but overlooks the wokeservative's loyalty test: Did Donald Trump win the 2020 election? The only difference is the right's test is oral, not written. Points for efficiency.

He correctly calls out wokegressives for censoring writers and scientists but doesn't address wokeservative's efforts to pull books from library shelves, boycott retailers, or censor classroom curricula that don't align with its own ideology - often based on Christian beliefs.

He accurately points out the danger of prig mobs becoming aligned on an ideology but doesn't mention Project 2025, the self-proclaimed wokeservative manifesto and political blueprint for the current administration that rallies its troops around the same themes as the wokegressive movement:

Theme 1: You are victims of an oppressive system, rigged against you, and run by powerful elites.

"America’s corporate and political elites do not believe in the ideals to which our nation is dedicated...Instead, they believe in a kind of 21st century Wilsonian order in which the “enlightened,” highly educated managerial elite runs things rather than the humble, patriotic working families who make up the majority of what the elites contemptuously call “fly-over country."

Theme 2: We who hold the truth must become socially and politically active to first destroy the system, then rebuild it to bring it in line with how we think it should work.

"Our goal is to assemble an army of aligned, vetted, trained, and prepared conservatives

to go to work on Day One to deconstruct the Administrative State."

Wokeservatives, like wokegressives, define truth, claim ownership of the only acceptable values, then prescribe consequences for the heretics. Consider this excerpt:

"Pornography should be outlawed. The people who produce and distribute it should be imprisoned. Educators and public librarians who purvey it should be classed as registered sex offenders. And telecommunications and technology firms that facilitate its spread should be shuttered."

Regardless of your thoughts about porn (I'm not a fan), that's some next-level cancelation. Wokegressives block your presentation, cancel your professorship, and shame you off social media. Wokeservatives throw you in jail, legally label you for life, and close your business.

Graham's intentions are good, but he's mistaken to present wokeness as only a wokegressive problem. He’s even more mistaken to assume that wokeness is now in check since wokegressives have been put in their place.

Although Graham is correct to encourage us to be vigilant in spotting and stopping the next wave of wokeness, his remaining blinder keeps him from seeing that that ship has already sailed, and this time it's turning right.

In a hyper polarized world, fueled by identity politics and algorithm-driven outrage, it's important to remember that blinders - ours and everyone else's - come in sets. Removing half the set allows you to solve only half the problem. Best to remove the whole set and solve the whole prig problem.

2 replies by Steve Stewart-Williams
