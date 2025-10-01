Share

Does psychotherapy work? A new meta-analysis by Mathias Harrer and colleagues concludes that it does, but more so for some disorders than others. Below are the Hedges’ g values for the 12 disorders covered by the meta-analysis. Hedges’ g is an effect size estimate similar to Cohen’s d. According to a convention in psychology:

0.2 = small

0.5 = medium

0.8 = large

Large Effects

Phobias: g = 1.25

Posttraumatic stress disorder: g = 1.18

Obsessive–compulsive disorder: g = 1.18

Social anxiety: g = 0.95

Generalized anxiety: g = 0.86

Panic disorder: g = 0.83

Problem gambling: g = 0.80

Depression: g = 0.73

Small-to-Moderate Effects

Prolonged grief: g = 0.49

Borderline personality disorder: g = 0.46

Suicidal ideation: g = 0.34

Psychotic disorders: g = 0.32

Here’s the main figure from the paper, with the fine-grained details for stats fans.

Effects of Psychological Treatment on 12 Mental Health Problems. Note. Subscript lowercase letters a, b, and c indicate these analyses are based on searches conducted before 2023. Psychological treatments are compared to wait-list, care-as-usual, or other controls (e.g., attention placebo). All values of Hedges’ g were coded so that values with a positive sign indicate favorable effects of psychological treatment compared to control. CI = confidence interval; NNT = numbers needed to treat; PI = prediction interval. Source: Harrer et al. (2025) .

Takeaways

Psychotherapy works best for anxiety disorders, including phobias and OCD.

Even serious conditions like psychosis see some benefits, although the effects are notably smaller.

Psychotherapy is no less effective in non-Western nations than in Western ones, and no less effective in low- and middle-income nations than in wealthy ones.

One of the reasons I decided not to become a clinical psychologist was that I worried that therapy only really works for relatively mild disorders. It looks like I wasn’t completely off base - simple phobias, for instance, are much more easily treated than full-blown psychotic disorders. But I am pleased to see that the effect sizes aren’t negligible even for some of the most serious psychiatric conditions.

You can access the paper here or request a free version here.

Share

