Therapy by the Numbers
What a new meta-analysis reveals about the effectiveness of psychotherapy
In Case You Missed It…
Invisible Tigers, a New View of Autism, and the Gender-Equality Paradox
Does psychotherapy work? A new meta-analysis by Mathias Harrer and colleagues concludes that it does, but more so for some disorders than others. Below are the Hedges’ g values for the 12 disorders covered by the meta-analysis. Hedges’ g is an effect size estimate similar to Cohen’s d. According to a convention in psychology:
0.2 = small
0.5 = medium
0.8 = large
Large Effects
Phobias: g = 1.25
Posttraumatic stress disorder: g = 1.18
Obsessive–compulsive disorder: g = 1.18
Social anxiety: g = 0.95
Generalized anxiety: g = 0.86
Panic disorder: g = 0.83
Problem gambling: g = 0.80
Depression: g = 0.73
Small-to-Moderate Effects
Prolonged grief: g = 0.49
Borderline personality disorder: g = 0.46
Suicidal ideation: g = 0.34
Psychotic disorders: g = 0.32
Here’s the main figure from the paper, with the fine-grained details for stats fans.
Takeaways
Psychotherapy works best for anxiety disorders, including phobias and OCD.
Even serious conditions like psychosis see some benefits, although the effects are notably smaller.
Psychotherapy is no less effective in non-Western nations than in Western ones, and no less effective in low- and middle-income nations than in wealthy ones.
One of the reasons I decided not to become a clinical psychologist was that I worried that therapy only really works for relatively mild disorders. It looks like I wasn’t completely off base - simple phobias, for instance, are much more easily treated than full-blown psychotic disorders. But I am pleased to see that the effect sizes aren’t negligible even for some of the most serious psychiatric conditions.
Interesting article, thank you. There is increasingly good evidence for Mentalization Based Therapy (MBT) for people with a diagnosis of BPD. This provides group MBT sessions alongside individual sessions.
I wonder if there's a potential confounding variable of more structured, focused, behavioral therapies that tend to get used with anxiety-based diagnoses vs the greater variety (and often less behaviorally focused) of therapy types that would be used for the other diagnoses? Of course, that would not count for everything because there is a significant difference in the severity of some of these diagnoses, but maybe an interesting thread to pull on and investigate more?