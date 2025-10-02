Share

Give a gift subscription

In Case You Missed It…

This is the latest in my quotes collection series. Check out the full collection here.

The legendary primatologist Jane Goodall died today at the age of 91. Goodall transformed our understanding of chimpanzees, blurred the boundaries we once imagined between humans and other animals, and devoted the latter decades of her life to fighting for the planet. Here are 12 of her best, most inspiring quotes. RIP Jane.

“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” “The greatest danger to our future is apathy.” “Only if we understand, can we care. Only if we care, we will help. Only if we help, we shall be saved.” “Farm animals are far more aware and intelligent than we ever imagined and, despite having been bred as domestic slaves, they are individual beings in their own right. As such, they deserve our respect. And our help. Who will plead for them if we are silent?” “Chimpanzees, more than any other living creature, have helped us to understand that there is no sharp line between humans and the rest of the animal kingdom.” “Chimps can do all sorts of things we thought that only we could do - like tool-making and abstraction and generalisation.” “In what terms should we think of these beings, nonhuman yet possessing so very many human-like characteristics? How should we treat them? Surely we should treat them with the same consideration and kindness as we show to other humans; and as we recognize human rights, so too should we recognize the rights of the great apes.” “Surely we do not want to live in a world without the great apes, our closest living relatives in the animal kingdom? A world where we can no longer marvel at the magnificent flight of bald eagles or hear the howl of wolves under the moon? A world not enhanced by the sight of a grizzly bear and her cubs hunting for berries in the wilderness? What would our grandchildren think if these magical images were only to be found in books?” “Here we are, the most clever species ever to have lived. So how is it we can destroy the only planet we have?” “Each one of us matters, has a role to play, and makes a difference. Each one of us must take responsibility for our own lives, and above all, show respect and love for living things around us.” “Hope is contagious. Your actions will inspire others.” “The least I can do is speak out for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Follow me on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, science, and philosophy.

Coming Soon to The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter …

Beyond g: The Genetics of Specific Cognitive Abilities

12 Things Everyone Should Know About the Dark Triad (check out the rest of the “12 Things Everyone Should Know” series here)

Some big news about my upcoming book, A Billion Years of Sex Differences…

How You Can Support the Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter is read in 158 countries. If you enjoy it and would like to support my work, here are a few ways to help.

Like and Restack: Click the buttons at the top or bottom of the page to boost the post’s visibility on Substack. Share: Send the post to friends or share it on social media.

Share

Upgrade to a Paid Subscription: Paid subscribers get: Full access to all new posts and the complete archive

Exclusive content such as my “12 Things Everyone Should Know” series, Linkfests, and other regular features

The ability to post comments and engage with the N3 Newsletter community

Upgrade to paid

If you could do any of the above, I’d be very grateful. The newsletter is growing fast, and I’ve got lots of ideas about how to develop and improve it over the coming months and years. The help of readers like you is what makes this possible.

Thanks!

Steve Stewart-Williams

Related Reading From the Archive