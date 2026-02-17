Some good news: Waterstones UK has selected my upcoming book A Billion Years of Sex Differences as one of its titles eligible for a special 25% pre-order discount.

The book explores the evolutionary origins of sex differences in our species - differences in sexual behavior, mate preferences, aggression, personality, and other fundamental traits.

Use promo code FEB26 at checkout to get 25% off.

The offer ends February 20.

Get 25% Off

Want Early Access?

Paid subscribers to The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter can read exclusive excerpts from A Billion Years of Sex Differences before the official publication date (June 4 in the UK and most countries outside North America; early 2027 in the US and Canada).

Paid subscribers also receive:

Full access to all new posts and the archive

Full access to exclusive content such as my “12 Things Everyone Should Know” posts, Linkfests, and other regular features

The ability to post comments and engage with the N3 Newsletter community

Upgrade to paid

Thanks for your support - all the best!

Steve