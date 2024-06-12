The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Jeff Cotner's avatar
Jeff Cotner
Jun 14, 2024

It seems that (almost) every race/ethnicity/national-origin -- including all subsets of European -- give a negative bias? How can this be? Is the zero-level (baseline) itself somehow skewed? Does this overall fact hint that the underlying studies -- as a group -- just 'can't' be legit? That each one found what it set out to find? Publication bias may be behind it?

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3 replies by Steve Stewart-Williams and others
Unorthodox Psychotherapist's avatar
Unorthodox Psychotherapist
Jun 13, 2024

It would be interesting to see if this pattern also applies to the final employment decision.

Do you use a particular tool or app to stay updated on research topics that interest you? If so, I’d love to hear your recommendations.

I’ve noticed that many platforms I’ve used, like ResearchGate and Academia, often have a lot of noise due to their lack of effective personalization and filtering options for the newsfeed.

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