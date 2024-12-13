The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete McCutchen's avatar
Pete McCutchen
Dec 13

If, when I was an unattached college student, a nubile young lady had approached me with such an offer, I’d have wanted to say yes, but such an offer is so far outside female norms that I’d probably have said no. Not because I wouldn’t want to, but because I’d figure it was some sort of trap -- I’d be robbed or wake up in a bathtub with no kidneys or some such. Or that the girl was just crazy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture