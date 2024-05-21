To support the Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, please consider a paid subscription. A paid subscription will get you: (1) full access to all new posts and the archive, (2) full access to my “12 Things Everyone Should Know” posts, Linkfests, and other regular features, and (3) the ability to post comments and interact with the N3 Newsletter community. It’ll also allow me to keep bringing you politics-free psychology. Thanks!

Modern Wisdom

I recently went on Chris Williamson’s excellent Modern Wisdom podcast to discuss my book The Ape That Understood the Universe and various other topics.

The episode is now available on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts, and wherever else you get your podcasts. It’s also available on Chris’s Modern Wisdom YouTube channel.

Here are some of the many topics we covered:

Here’s the episode:

Other Bits and Pieces

Chris has been massively supportive of The Ape That Understood the Universe over the years, which I hugely appreciate. Here’s what he says about it in his Modern Wisdom Reading List:

I talk about EvPsych all the time. As far as I’m concerned it’s the closest you’re ever going to get at peering under the hood of your own behaviour and discovering why you do the things you do. SSW writes one of the easiest to read books in this entire list but delivers hammer blows of insight on every page. Why are we attracted to what we like? Why is jealousy a thing? Are we monogamous creatures? Why do we help our family more than we help others? It’s an endless barrage of jaw dropping discoveries and incredibly accessible. You’ll be highlighting every other paragraph.

And here’s a clip about TATUTU from Chris’s viral video “10 Books That Really Changed My Life.”

Korean Translation of The Ape That Understood the Universe

I just found out today that the Korean translation of TATUTU was released last year!

I recently did a video interview about it for the Korean audience, which you can watch here:

Over and out!

