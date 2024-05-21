Why Are Differences Between Men and Women Being Denied?
My appearance on the Modern Wisdom podcast with Chris Williamson
To support the Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, please consider a paid subscription. A paid subscription will get you: (1) full access to all new posts and the archive, (2) full access to my “12 Things Everyone Should Know” posts, Linkfests, and other regular features, and (3) the ability to post comments and interact with the N3 Newsletter community. It’ll also allow me to keep bringing you politics-free psychology. Thanks!
Modern Wisdom
I recently went on Chris Williamson’s excellent Modern Wisdom podcast to discuss my book The Ape That Understood the Universe and various other topics.
The episode is now available on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts, and wherever else you get your podcasts. It’s also available on Chris’s Modern Wisdom YouTube channel.
Here are some of the many topics we covered:
How an alien scientist would view our species
The book I’m currently writing, tentatively titled The Peacock’s Predicament: The New Evolutionary Psychology of Sex Differences and Why It Matters
Sex differences in sexual behavior, aggression, occupational interests, and more
Whether men really did most of the hunting in ancestral societies
The ironic tendency of gender activists to tacitly bash female-typical behavior - a phenomenon Chris dubbed the soft bigotry of male expectations
…and much, much more!
Here’s the episode:
Other Bits and Pieces
Chris has been massively supportive of The Ape That Understood the Universe over the years, which I hugely appreciate. Here’s what he says about it in his Modern Wisdom Reading List:
I talk about EvPsych all the time. As far as I’m concerned it’s the closest you’re ever going to get at peering under the hood of your own behaviour and discovering why you do the things you do. SSW writes one of the easiest to read books in this entire list but delivers hammer blows of insight on every page. Why are we attracted to what we like? Why is jealousy a thing? Are we monogamous creatures? Why do we help our family more than we help others? It’s an endless barrage of jaw dropping discoveries and incredibly accessible. You’ll be highlighting every other paragraph.
And here’s a clip about TATUTU from Chris’s viral video “10 Books That Really Changed My Life.”
Korean Translation of The Ape That Understood the Universe
I just found out today that the Korean translation of TATUTU was released last year!
I recently did a video interview about it for the Korean audience, which you can watch here:
Over and out!
Follow Steve on Twitter/X.
This post is free to read for all, so please feel free to share it.
Related Reading from the Archive
Here are some posts related to the topics Chris and I discussed.
The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I liked the "Soft bigotry of male expectations" and I recently heard a woman coin something similar. Many ordinary women have expressed frustration about this obvious bias for years, but they don't have or aspire to a social media presence. I'd like to share an observation from one of the biology textbooks I had to read in university. The author makes a comment about how men in all cultures will idealize their cultural role over that of women. He cites an example: in one village men hunt rabbits which is considered the tribe's most important sustenance, and the women are considered only fit to scrabble in the earth to harvest sweet potatoes. Some distance away, sweet potatoes are considered the main sustenance therefore the men have that responsibility and the women are tasked with the lowly job of trapping rabbits. I kind of feel that that same dynamic still exists wherein "women's work" is never as important.