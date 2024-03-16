Share

Welcome to my latest Linkfest: a collection of links to papers and articles that caught my eye over the last few weeks. On the menu today, we have some hot-off-the-press findings from psychology, five recent replication failures, Bryan Caplan on DEI, and an assorted collection of sex differences. Enjoy!

Hot Off the Press: New Findings in Psychology

Updates

In my last Linkfest, I mentioned that better-looking people are treated more leniently in the criminal justice system. Now, a new study finds that people with better-looking lawyers are treated more leniently as well. Link.

In an earlier post, I described research suggesting - ironically - that hypochondria may be bad for your health (see below). According to a study due to be published in April, narcissism may be good for your health. U.S states with higher average levels of narcissism tend to have lower levels of obesity and depression, and lower rates of death from heart failure and hypertension. On top of that, states with more narcissists have more plastic surgeons per capita. So now you know. Link.

Political Psychology

Political extremists are less knowledgeable about politics than political moderates: the mildly left and mildly right. So says a study spanning 45 nations and more than 63,000 participants. Link.

A new paper in the journal Political Psychology looks at the prevalence of political schadenfreude in the U.S. of A.: that is, the extent to which people take pleasure in the suffering of political opponents. The conclusion? It’s common - especially among ideological extremists. Troublingly, political schadenfreude may impact people’s voting patterns. As the paper’s authors note, “a sizable portion of the American public is more likely than not to vote for candidates who promise to pass policies that ‘disproportionately harm’ supporters of the opposing political party.” Link.

5 Replication Failures

It’s been a busy month for failed replications, one of the real growth areas in psychology these days. At least five famous findings have gone down in flames - or at least been called into question.