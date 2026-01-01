The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Sufeitzy
8h

Savage’s piece has an odd feeling to it, a set of assumptions that are unquestioned about natural distribution of jobs, or equilibrium positions.

I don’t debate “Woke” or DEI. But the real mystery in the numbers may be in the other end of the writing pipeline, what is being made.

For Broadcast TV,

2004-2024 comedy collapsed

2004: ~30-35 shows

2024: ~12-14 shows

Non-police drama collapsed

2004: ~18-22 shows

2024: ~2-4 shows

2004-2024 Police procedure

2004: ~10-12 shows

2024: ~12-14 shows

Even stranger, many procedurals were redundant - NCIS x 4, FBI x 4, the old CSI x 4

In a “Defund the police world” why did police procedural survive when sitcom and family drama evaporated? It’s counter-intuitive if you believe Woke and DEI reflect consumption shift.

This year is even stranger - if I were to watch network TV in the fall, what I remember was that fall was the big deal.

Yet, there were nights when there were no shows at all, weeks with no new scripted shows. Nothing. You don’t have just reruns, you have nights where the same show has 4 rerun slots, repeating monthly.

If I look at WGA (writers guild) entry and mid-level TV writing jobs dropped almost by half from 2019 to 2024. Some strange dynamic is going on and it doesn’t feel like Woke.

It reminds me of academia, like sociology - recirculating confirmation of ideas of which 90% non-replicable.

People are going into these jobs in fields which are not entirely relevant, and staffing isn’t about relevance in content, its relevance to rules.

The most rules-based work products are surviving, the ones with most creative constraint.

Grainger
11h

I have a feeling my story will wrinkle any potential wrinkling of Jacob’s piece. It’s worth a forthcoming essay.

