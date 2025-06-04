Share

A new review paper by Jan Luca Pletzer and Loes Abrahams offers a fascinating synthesis of decades of research into how personality shapes our work lives. The paper centers on how three major trait models - the Big Five, the HEXACO, and the Dark Triad - relate to job performance.

The graph below summarizes the main findings. On the vertical axis, we have the individual traits from each of the three models. On the horizontal axis, we have three key job performance outcomes:

Task performance - how well someone does the core parts of their job

Organizational citizenship behaviors (OCB) - extra-role behaviors that support the organization

Counterproductive work behaviors (CWB) - actions that violate organizational norms and harm the institution

Red shading indicates positive associations between traits and outcomes (more of one means more of the other); blue shading indicates negative associations (more of one means less of the other).

The paper has three main takeaways.

Conscientious is king. Of all the traits, conscientiousness is the one most strongly linked to better job performance. People high in conscientiousness tend to be organized, dependable, and goal-oriented - and it shows in their workplace behavior. The Dark Triad casts a long shadow. On the other side of the ledger, the Dark Triad traits - Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy - are strong predictors of counterproductive behavior in the workplace. These dark traits are associated with manipulation, impulsivity, and a lack of empathy - attributes that don’t exactly make for ideal colleagues. HEXACO takes the lead. Interestingly, of the three models, the HEXACO does the best job of explaining variance in job performance.

Although the paper’s focus is on personality, the authors stress that personality doesn’t operate in a vacuum. Situational factors - like the work environment and job demands - play a important role in shaping how traits manifest in the workplace.

You can access the paper here for free.

