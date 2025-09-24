Photo by ev on Unsplash

Share

Give a gift subscription

In Case You Missed It…

In this post, I’d like to share one of the most shocking graphs I’ve seen in the last decade. It’s from a 2022 survey that asked a large sample of Americans a simple question: “If you had to guess, how many unarmed Black men were killed by police in 2021?” The answers are broken down by political orientation, and the results are jaw-dropping.

Among the “very liberal,” 40% guessed 1,000 or more, and 82% guessed 100 or more.

Among the “very conservative,” 16% guessed 1,000 or more, and 44% guessed 100 or more.

The actual number? Eleven.

When it comes to police shootings of unarmed Black men, people’s perceptions are radically out of step with reality. Liberals in particular vastly overestimate the numbers. But many conservatives do too.

Why? Presumably, it’s the result of the extensive media attention given to police killings of Black people, coupled with the extreme rhetoric surrounding the issue, especially in the early 2020s.

Whatever the causes, though, the error matters. On an individual level, the idea that police routinely shoot unarmed Black men is likely to fuel anger, fear, and despair - especially among Black Americans themselves. On a societal level, distorted beliefs make it harder to craft sensible policies. If you think police are killing thousands of unarmed Black men each year, extreme measures such as abolishing or defunding the police might seem justified. If you know the real number is closer to a dozen, more measured reforms look like the wiser path.

To be fair, the survey did reveal modest improvements in accuracy since 2020, especially among conservatives. Still, the gulf between perception and reality remains enormous. And much of the blame, I think, lies at the doorstep of the media and activists.

The research was conducted by the Skeptic Research Center and the Worldview Foundations Research Team. You can read the full report here.

Follow me on Twitter/X.

How You Can Support the Newsletter

I love writing The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter - but it’s a lot of work! If you’d like to support the project, there are several ways you can do it.

Like and Restack. Click the buttons at the top or bottom of the page to boost the post’s visibility on Substack. Share. Send the post to friends, or share it on social media.

Share

If You Can Afford It, Upgrade to a Paid Subscription. A paid subscription will get you: Full access to all new posts and the archive

Full access to exclusive content such as my “12 Things Everyone Should Know” posts, Linkfests, and other regular features

The ability to post comments and engage with the N3 Newsletter community.

Upgrade to paid

If you could do any of the above, I’d be hugely grateful. The support of readers like you helps keep this newsletter going and growing.

Thanks!

Steve

Related Reading From the Archive