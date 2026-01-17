The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Creighton's avatar
Laura Creighton
6h

I'd be interested in a graph of "gracile features" vs "cognitive empathy". If the theory that we have "domesticated ourselves" by removing those most prone to reactive aggression from our gene pools is correct, then you would expect that those who repeatedly fell into reactive aggression because the only reason they could see for somebody's behaviour is "he disrespected me" (due to a lack of empathic cognition) would be among the first to get the chop.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Stewart-Williams and others
Will Butler's avatar
Will Butler
7hEdited

I didn’t read the paper, but I do find your explanation for greater variance in cognitive empathy as you move further away from the equator being due to the GEP convincing. However, does the correlation hold as you move south of the equator? You’re right thar more egalitarian countries are further away from the equator, but that’s mostly as you move north of the equator towards Scandinavia. Does the difference also increase as you move south of the equator, which would encompass mostly Latin American and African Countries?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Stewart-Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture