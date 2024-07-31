The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Unorthodox Psychotherapist's avatar
Unorthodox Psychotherapist
Sep 10, 2024

Since you have talked a lot about behavioral genetics, twin studies, and the heritability of psychological traits, I would be very interested in your opinion on the "missing heritability problem," which I was introduced to in particular by Alexander Gusev in his highly interesting and complex Substack essays:

- https://theinfinitesimal.substack.com/p/twin-heritability-models-can-tell

- https://theinfinitesimal.substack.com/p/no-intelligence-is-not-like-height

- https://theinfinitesimal.substack.com/p/some-notes-on-assortative-mating

I think he really challenges everything we know from twin studies except that traits are heritable.

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