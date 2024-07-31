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The graph below compares levels of self-control for identical twins (monozygotic or MZ) and non-identical twins (dizygotic or DZ). Each point represents either the MZ or DZ twins from one study, with the studies arranged by sample size (x-axis). The higher the correlation (y-axis), the greater the similarity in self-control.

As you can see, on average, the identical twins are more similar in self-control than the non-identical twins, indicating that genes play a considerable role in shaping this important trait. More precisely, self-control is around 60% heritable - that is, genes explain roughly 60% of the differences between individuals in their levels of self-control.

Notice that the larger the sample size, the clearer the trend becomes. This is a nice illustration of the fact that larger samples give more accurate, reliable results.

The graph comes from the preprint of a now-published paper by Yayouk Willems and colleagues titled “The heritability of self-control: A meta-analysis.” The published version features a different graph that obscures the identical vs. non-identical twin comparison, which is why I went with the graph from the preprint. The meta-analysis included 31 studies and more than 30,000 twins in total.

Two other findings from the paper are noteworthy. First, as with many traits, the shared family environment had no effect on self-control - in other words, twins who grew up in the same home were no more similar in self-control than those who grew up apart. This doesn’t mean that self-control is all down to genes; we’ve already seen that genes account for only 60% of the variance in self-control. What it does mean, though, is that whatever the environmental contributors to self-control turn out to be, the things that people share if they grow up together aren’t major players. The finding also suggests that the environment mainly makes people who grow up together different rather than similar.

Second, the heritability of self-control was the same for men and women. As Willems and co-authors note,

monozygotic and dizygotic twin correlations did not differ for males and females, indicating no gender differences in the heritability of self-control. This is consistent with earlier research illustrating that gender differences in heritability for a broad range of behavioral, psychiatric, and health related phenotypes are rare.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean that men and women are identical in self-control or any other trait, or that any differences between them are purely environmental. It just means that the balance between genes and non-genetic factors in shaping men and women’s (somewhat different) levels of self-control is the same. (See this previous post for an exception to the rule that heritability is the same for both sexes.)

The paper is open access, so you can read it for free here. You can also check out the preprint here.

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