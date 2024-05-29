The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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SkinShallow
May 29, 2024

Really interesting data. I think normalisation of manifesting symptoms and help seeking is a good hypothesis (and for conditions where symptom IS the disorder, like EDs, this effect should be stronger).

There's also a possibility that having a classmate with psychiatric disorder is itself a stressor.

It'd be cool to see whether being aware of the diagnosis influenced this relationship and how.

And doing matched classes comparisons would provide extra control on top of controlling for certain variables.

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