The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Graybeard Actual's avatar
Graybeard Actual
Feb 7, 2025

My favorite "There is no female Mozart because there is no female Jack the Ripper."

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Sufeitzy's avatar
Sufeitzy
Aug 8, 2024

The idea that the stars literally influence men (by a falling fluid, an influenza) is plainly untenable. But that the movements of the constellations are a clock by which earthly changes can be measured is less easy to dismiss.

Camille Paglia, Sexual Personae: Art and Decadence from Nefertiti to Emily Dickinson

She hits many ideas on the nose, but some are in outer space; or as the expression goes the broken clock is correct twice a day.

I enjoyed parts of “Sexual Balonae” and she survives along with Gayle Rubin as the few women who maintained that a nude woman in print is not necessarily degrading, and that a nude man in print is virtually impossible to consider degrading by any involved party.

These ideas are adult being challenged today - for instance, any depiction of of a women having sex is by definition prostitution, and by implication is degrading to all woman.

Unfortunately she became a one-note song, reflexively challenging any sensible position to garner controversy.

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