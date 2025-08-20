“Tell me about your mother.”

Share

Give a gift subscription

In Case You Missed It…

This is the latest in my quotes collection series. Check out the full collection here.

Sigmund Freud was wrong about almost everything. His theories, from the Oedipus complex to penis envy, have aged about as well as phrenology and bloodletting. And yet, the man had a way with words! Even when his science went off the rails, his writing could be engaging, thought-provoking, and occasionally profound. Here are twelve of his most memorable lines - proof that even a pseudoscientist can still be quotable.

“We are never so defenseless against suffering as when we love.” “Unexpressed emotions will never die. They are buried alive and will come forth later in uglier ways.” “The only person with whom you have to compare yourself is you in the past.” “If suffering really gives lessons, the world would be populated only by wise men.” “The individual himself regards sexuality as one of his own ends; whereas from another point of view he is an appendage to his germ-plasm, at whose disposal he puts his energies in return for a bonus of pleasure. He is the mortal vehicle of a (possibly) immortal substance - like the inheritor of an entailed property, who is only the temporary holder of an estate which survives him.” [Here, Freud anticipates the gene’s-eye view of evolution popularized by Richard Dawkins in The Selfish Gene.] “Most people do not really want freedom, because freedom involves responsibility, and most people are frightened of responsibility.”

Enjoying this quotes collection so far? Consider subscribing to The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter for more of the same only different.

“We shall tell ourselves that it would be very nice if there were a God who created the world and was a benevolent providence, and if there were a moral order in the universe and an afterlife; but it is a very striking fact that all this is exactly as we are bound to wish it to be. And it would be more remarkable still if our wretched, ignorant and downtrodden ancestors had succeeded in solving all these difficult riddles of the universe.” The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter Afterlife Beliefs: An Evolutionary Perspective This is the first part of a new three-part series about the origins of belief in life after death. The series tackles the topic from an evolutionary perspective. I’ll be releasing one new part a month… Read more

“Where questions of religion are concerned, people are guilty of every possible sort of dishonesty and intellectual misdemeanor. Philosophers stretch the meaning of words until they retain scarcely anything of their original sense; by calling ‘God’ some vague abstraction which they have created for themselves, they pose as deists, as believers, before the world; they may even pride themselves on having attained a higher and purer idea of God, although their God is nothing but an insubstantial shadow and no longer the mighty personality of religious doctrine.” “In jest, you can say anything, even the truth.” “What progress we are making. In the Middle Ages they would have burned me. Now they are content with burning my books.” “So, I gave my lecture yesterday. Despite the lack of preparation, I spoke quite well and without hesitation, which I ascribe to the cocaine I had taken beforehand. I told about my discoveries in brain anatomy, all very difficult things that the audience certainly did not understand, but all that matters is that they get the impression that I understand it.” [From a letter Freud wrote to his fiancée Martha Bernays in 1884.] “One day, in retrospect, the years of struggle will strike you as the most beautiful.”

Follow me on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, science, and philosophy.

Coming Soon to The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter …

How You Can Support the Newsletter

If you like what I’m doing with The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter and would like to support my work, there are several ways you can do it.

Like and Restack: Click the buttons at the top or bottom of the page to boost the post’s visibility on Substack. Share: Send the post to friends or share it on social media.

Share

Upgrade to a Paid Subscription: A paid subscription will get you: Full access to all new posts and the archive

Exclusive content such as my “12 Things Everyone Should Know” series, Linkfests, and other regular features

The ability to post comments and engage with the N3 Newsletter community

Upgrade to paid

If you could do any of the above, I’d be very grateful. The newsletter is growing fast, and I’ve got lots of ideas about how to improve and develop it over the coming months and years. The help of readers like you is what makes this possible.

Thanks!

Steve Stewart-Williams