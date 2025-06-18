Share

Give a gift subscription

Megan McArdle has a new piece in The Washington Post recounting a chilling episode from the early days of the pandemic. Faced with clear data on how to save the most lives, health officials instead opted for a policy that sacrificed lives in the name of equity. It’s a maddening, almost unbelievable example of how extreme wokeness can lead good people to do bad things.

Here’s an excerpt from the piece; you can read the whole thing here.

In more than 20 years of covering policy, I have witnessed some crazy stuff. But one episode towers above the rest in sheer lunacy: the November 2020 meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Sounds boring? Usually, maybe. But that meeting was when the committee’s eminent experts, having considered a range of vaccine rollout strategies, selected the plan that was projected to kill the most people and had the least public support. In a survey conducted in August 2020, most Americans said that as soon as health-care workers were inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine, we should have started vaccinating the highest-risk groups in order of their vulnerability: seniors first, then immunocompromised people, then other essential workers. Instead of adopting this sensible plan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee decided to inoculate essential workers ahead of seniors, even though its own modeling suggested this would increase deaths by up to 7 percent. Why did they do this? Social justice. The word “equity” came up over and over in the discussion — essential workers, you see, were more likely than seniors to come from “marginalized communities.” Only after a backlash did sanity prevail.

Follow me on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, and science.

Coming Soon to the Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter…

12 Things Everyone Should Know About Victimhood Psychology

The June edition of the Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter Linkfest

A big announcement about a major new series I’ll be launching later this year

How You Can Support the Newsletter

If you like what I’m doing with the Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, and want to support my work, there are several ways you can do it.

Like and Restack - Click the buttons at the top or bottom of the page to boost the post’s visibility on Substack. Share - Send the post to friends or share it on social media.

Share

Upgrade to Paid - A paid subscription gets you: Full access to all new posts and the archive

Full access to exclusive content such as my “12 Things Everyone Should Know” posts, Linkfests, and other regular features

The ability to post comments and engage with the growing N3 Newsletter community.

Upgrade to paid

If you could do any of the above, I’d be hugely grateful. Reader support is what makes this newsletter possible.

Thanks!

Steve

Related Reading From the Archive

Where Did Wokeness Come From? Steve Stewart-Williams · Jan 22 The entrepreneur and essayist Paul Graham has a fantastic new essay on the origins and evolution of wokeness. Below is my summary of the key points, along with a selection of excerpts. It’s only the bird’s-eye view, though, so I’d strongly encourage you to read the essay in full - almost every sentence is informative and… Read full story

Ten New Findings on Wokeness Steve Stewart-Williams · Jan 18 Wokeness seems to be everywhere - on campus, in the workplace, in our social media feeds and national debates. Whether you see it as a step toward a better world or a sign of societal decay, one thing is certain: It’s reshaping the world we live in. To understand this profound cultural shift, we need more than just opinions; we need data. Fortunately, the research is rolling in. Read full story