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A survey by the Skeptic Research Center has turned up some very interesting findings about conspiracy beliefs. Among other things, the survey found that…

More people believe that the 2016 U.S. election was fraudulent than that the 2020 election was. Zoomers and Millennials are more prone to conspiracy beliefs than Xers and Boomers. Around one-in-five Zoomers and Millennials report believing that the Air Force is hiding evidence about the Dakota Crash… an event the survey makers made up.

Skeptic Research Center surveys are based on large, representative samples of U.S. citizens. For more fascinating findings, check out their webpage here.

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