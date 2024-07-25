The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Martin Greenwald, M.D.'s avatar
Martin Greenwald, M.D.
Jul 25, 2024

I'm curious what you think about the reliability of these survey answers. I can't shake the feeling that, more and more, people are just messing with the surveys and putting down random or trollish answers. It's hard (for me) to believe some of these results are true reflections of people's beliefs.

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