Discussion about this post

Michael Magoon
Aug 3

I believe the real purpose of trigger warnings is to communicate that the listener/viewer should disagree with the subsequent statements without having to actually engage with the arguments being made. Once someone decides that a speaker is wrong, they stop listening. Trigger warnings ensure this happens before the speaker even starts talking.

ABossy
Aug 3

Teacher friends have reported to me that some historical facts have been deleted out of the curriculum due to fears of “triggering” certain students. Unbelievable.

