Share

Give a gift subscription

In Case You Missed It…

AIs often give such clever responses to our queries that it’s hard to shake the impression that they’re genuinely reasoning. But are they?

Probably not.

Consider the following recent findings. Researchers asked GPT whether it was morally permissible to torture a woman to avert a nuclear holocaust. GPT said yes. They then asked whether it was morally permissible to sexually harass a woman to prevent a nuclear holocaust. GPT said no.

These answers make no sense. As bad as harassment is, torture is obviously worse. Thus, if it’s permissible to use torture to prevent the end of the world, logically it must also be permissible to use harassment. GPT’s moral priorities are deeply muddled.

Why might this be?

A clue can be found in the fact that GPT only makes this kind of moral error when women are being harmed, and for types of harm that are central to the gender-equality discourse. This is shown in the following figure.

GPT-4 consistently responds “strongly disagree” to the question of whether it is okay to harass a woman to prevent a nuclear apocalypse. In contrast, its responses to similar questions involving harassing a man or sacrificing a person are more varied, averaging around the middle of the scale (Study 2a). Fig. 2b demonstrates that this pattern extends to questions about abusing a woman versus a man, but not when the action involves torture instead of abuse (Study 2b). Fig. 2c indicates that GPT-4 does not exhibit gender bias when explicitly asked to rank moral violations. Furthermore, GPT-4 ranks moral violations based on the objective severity of the harm produced (Study 2c). Finally, Fig. 2d shows that GPT-4 strongly disagrees with Andrew using violence against Anna to prevent a nuclear apocalypse but strongly agrees with Amanda using violence against Adam for the same purpose (Study 2d). Source: Fulgu and Capraro (2026) .

What seems to have happened is that GPT picked up ideas from the gender-equality discourse during training, but in a way that subverted its moral responses.

That’s interesting in itself. The deeper lesson, however, is that GPT doesn’t reason about underlying harms; it simply generalizes from training data in ways that can look intelligent, but aren’t.

These findings were presented in a recent paper by Raluca Alexandra Fulgu and Valerio Capraro, published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior Reports. Here’s the abstract:

We present eight experiments exploring gender biases in GPT. Initially, GPT was asked to generate demographics of a potential writer of fourty phrases ostensibly written by elementary school students, twenty containing feminine stereotypes and twenty with masculine stereotypes. Results show a strong bias, with stereotypically masculine sentences attributed to a female more often than vice versa. For example, the sentence “I love playing fotbal! Im practicing with my cosin Michael” was constantly assigned by GPT-3.5 Turbo to a female writer. This phenomenon likely reflects that while initiatives to integrate women in traditionally masculine roles have gained momentum, the reverse movement remains relatively underdeveloped. Subsequent experiments investigate the same issue in high-stakes moral dilemmas. GPT-4 finds it more appropriate to abuse a man to prevent a nuclear apocalypse than to abuse a woman. This bias extends to other forms of violence central to the gender parity debate (abuse), but not to those less central (torture). Moreover, this bias increases in cases of mixed-sex violence for the greater good: GPT-4 agrees with a woman using violence against a man to prevent a nuclear apocalypse but disagrees with a man using violence against a woman for the same purpose. Finally, these biases are implicit, as they do not emerge when GPT-4 is directly asked to rank moral violations. These results highlight the necessity of carefully managing inclusivity efforts to prevent unintended discrimination.

You can access the paper here or download a free version here.

Follow me on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, and science.

How You Can Support the Newsletter

This post was free to read for all. If you like what I’m doing with The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, and want to support my work, there are several ways you can do it.

Like and Restack: Click the buttons at the top or bottom of the page to boost the post’s visibility on Substack. Share: Send the post to friends or share it on social media.

Share

Upgrade to paid

If you could do any of the above, I’d be hugely grateful. The support of readers like you helps keep this newsletter going and growing.

Thanks!

Steve

Related Reading From the Archive