The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Steven Fearing
13h

I recently asked Chat GPT to comment on sexual coercion and rape as motivated by sexual desire, with sexual expression being the end goal and "power-over" being the means for sexual expression and needs fulfillment (the prompt was a bit more sophisticated than that) in analyzing Ancient Roman sexuality with slaves. The "sexual access" model (more in alignment with EP) was considered "controversial." The "power/dominance model" (control, anger, entitlement) was not considered as such. Chat ultimately cited an "integrated/multi-factor model" as "widely accepted," but the feel of the response smelled of political gender bias. I have "smelled " this before on other matters. On this issue, is this integrated model "widely accepted?" Would a different AI platform provide better research citations?

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