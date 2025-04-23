The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Tom Golden
Apr 23

Excellent excerpt! It is bordering on silly to point to the sex of our legislators as proof of patriarchy. A much better question is who do our legislators serve? A good case can be made that our legislators are more likely to serve the needs of women than they are to serve the needs of men. Look at the history of laws protecting the safety of workers. Who did the early industrial revolution's laws protect? Not men, women and children! Who do our present laws protect? Look at the VAWA that protects women from domestic abuse while ignoring men who are also victims. Research shows that about half of the victims of domestic violence are men and yet they get very little from government or from the media. We have seven federal offices for women's health and zero for men. The list goes on and on. We are living in a gynocentric culture and very few are aware of this. Most simply nod in agreement with the feminist fantasies of patriarchy which defy even the simplest observations. Why do people nod in agreement? Gynocentrism.

Luis Crawford
8d

I really appreciate Helens work. She makes me think that actually I'm more liberal than I've ever thought when I connect with what she explains.

I particularly liked her liberal conservative post which id never considered before.

One of the main takeaways from what's described in this essay and your writings as well as others is that men and women don't think differently just on average, make different choices which explains group differences which I think is very helpful way of understanding these points!

