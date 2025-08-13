Share

Give a gift subscription

In Case You Missed It…

Some News

Faking Wokeness to Fit In

A new study finds that nearly nine in ten students fake more progressive views than they really hold, often to appease professors or stay in their peers’ good graces. The habit doesn’t stop at the classroom door; even close friends and romantic partners are kept in the dark. From lecture halls to late-night conversations, students are learning that conformity pays and candor costs. If universities still see themselves as incubators of independent thought, these numbers should be a wake-up call. Can students truly develop as thinkers when honesty feels unsafe?

Below is an excerpt from an article in The Hill by the study’s authors, Forest Romm and Kevin Waldman. You can read the full piece here.

Between 2023 and 2025, we conducted 1,452 confidential interviews with undergraduates at Northwestern University and the University of Michigan. We were not studying politics — we were studying development. Our question was clinical, not political: “What happens to identity formation when belief is replaced by adherence to orthodoxy?” We asked: Have you ever pretended to hold more progressive views than you truly endorse to succeed socially or academically? An astounding 88 percent said yes… Seventy-eight percent of students told us they self-censor on their beliefs surrounding gender identity; 72 percent on politics; 68 percent on family values. More than 80 percent said they had submitted classwork that misrepresented their views in order to align with professors… To test the gap between expression and belief, we used gender discourse — a contentious topic both highly visible and ideologically loaded. In public, students echoed expected progressive narratives. In private, however, their views were more complex… Perhaps most telling: 77 percent said they disagreed with the idea that gender identity should override biological sex in such domains as sports, healthcare, or public data — but would never voice that disagreement aloud… And this fragmentation doesn’t end at the classroom door. Seventy-three percent of students reported mistrust in conversations about these values with close friends. Nearly half said they routinely conceal beliefs in intimate relationships for fear of ideological fallout… This is not sustainable. If higher education is to fulfill its promise as a site of intellectual and moral development, it must relearn the difference between support and supervision. It must re-center truth — not consensus — as its animating value. And it must give back to students what it has taken from them: the right to believe, and the space to become.

You can read Romm and Waldman’s article here.

Follow me on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, and science.

Coming Soon to The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter …

Can Life Events Change Your Personality?

Beyond Body Count: How Many Past Partners Are Too Many?

12 Things Everyone Should Know About the Big Five Personality Traits

How You Can Support the Newsletter

If you like what I’m doing with The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, and want to support my work, there are several ways you can do it.

Like and Restack: Click the buttons at the top or bottom of the page to boost the post’s visibility on Substack. Share: Send the post to friends or share it on social media.

Share

Upgrade to Paid: A paid subscription gets you: Full access to all new posts and the archive

Full access to exclusive content such as my “12 Things Everyone Should Know” posts, Linkfests, and other regular features

The ability to post comments and engage with the N3 Newsletter community

Upgrade to paid

If you could do any of the above, I’d be very grateful. The support of readers like you helps keep this newsletter going and growing.

Thanks!

Steve

Related Reading From the Archive

Where Did Wokeness Come From? Steve Stewart-Williams · Jan 22 The entrepreneur and essayist Paul Graham has a fantastic new essay on the origins and evolution of wokeness. Below is my summary of the key points, along with a selection of excerpts. It’s only the bird’s-eye view, though, so I’d strongly encourage you to read the essay in full - almost every sentence is informative and… Read full story