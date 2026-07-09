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I recently appeared on one of the best-named podcasts in Podcastistan: the Maiden Mother Matriarch podcast with Louise Perry. We discussed various topics related to my new book, A Billion Years of Sex Differences, including:

The largest psychological sex difference in our species. Can you guess what it is?

The tail-of-the-distribution effect: the fact that even small sex differences at the mean translate into large differences at the extremes of the distribution

When sex stereotypes are right and when they’re wrong

Sex differences in direct vs. indirect aggression

Whether women perpetrate as much intimate partner violence as men

Sex differences in occupational choice

The downsides of affirmative action for women

The greater male variability hypothesis and why it’s controversial

The gender-equality paradox: Is it real?

Why we’re still in denial about sex differences

The episode is available on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcasts. It’s also available on Louise’s Maiden Mother Matriarch Substack.

You can pick up a copy of my book, A Billion Years of Sex Differences, here.

Buy A Billion Years

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Thank you!

Steve

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A Billion Years of Sex Differences Steve Stewart-Williams · November 15, 2024 I recently gave a professorial lecture at my university, focused on some of my theoretical work on the evolution of human sex differences. The following is a lightly edited transcript of the lecture. Read full story