In Case You Missed It…

We often talk as if instincts arrive fully assembled, like apps preinstalled at birth. But even the most iconic, “hard-wired” behaviors have to be practiced and honed.

Exhibit A: This baby gorilla, earnestly attempting to beat his chest, only to discover that mastery - like evolution itself - proceeds by trial, error, and the occasional undignified tumble.

Here’s what I wrote about the role of learning in the development of adaptations in my book The Ape That Understood the Universe:

Why, though, do people think that, according to evolutionary psychologists, everything is down to genes? Part of the problem is the widespread assumption that, if a trait is an adaptation, it must therefore be a product of nature rather than nurture, genes rather than learning. This assumption is seductive but false. In many cases, learning is part of the developmental program that installs the adaptation. A good example concerns play-fighting in kittens. Play-fighting looks like fun. It is fun. But it’s also a serious business, because it helps the animal to develop its species-typical hunting and fighting skills. It’s easy to imagine genes that bias feline development in such a way that kittens are naturally inclined to jump around and play. These genes were presumably selected because jumping and playing stimulated the development and fine-tuning of the animals’ hunting and fighting skills. Thus, hunting and fighting are adaptations – they’re there because selection favored them - but they’re also partly learned. Learning plays a crucial role in many human adaptations as well, including kin altruism, incest avoidance, and language.

