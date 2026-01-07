Why Animals Have to Learn Their Instincts
Rethinking nature and nurture
We often talk as if instincts arrive fully assembled, like apps preinstalled at birth. But even the most iconic, “hard-wired” behaviors have to be practiced and honed.
Exhibit A: This baby gorilla, earnestly attempting to beat his chest, only to discover that mastery - like evolution itself - proceeds by trial, error, and the occasional undignified tumble.
Here’s what I wrote about the role of learning in the development of adaptations in my book The Ape That Understood the Universe:
Why, though, do people think that, according to evolutionary psychologists, everything is down to genes? Part of the problem is the widespread assumption that, if a trait is an adaptation, it must therefore be a product of nature rather than nurture, genes rather than learning. This assumption is seductive but false. In many cases, learning is part of the developmental program that installs the adaptation. A good example concerns play-fighting in kittens. Play-fighting looks like fun. It is fun. But it’s also a serious business, because it helps the animal to develop its species-typical hunting and fighting skills. It’s easy to imagine genes that bias feline development in such a way that kittens are naturally inclined to jump around and play. These genes were presumably selected because jumping and playing stimulated the development and fine-tuning of the animals’ hunting and fighting skills. Thus, hunting and fighting are adaptations – they’re there because selection favored them - but they’re also partly learned. Learning plays a crucial role in many human adaptations as well, including kin altruism, incest avoidance, and language.
