The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Kennedy N's avatar
Kennedy N
8h

Do you have any idea how all the media - especially podcasts - have influenced book sales?

Helen Lewis had a viral essay after her most recent book came out arguing that all the podcasts she had done affected book sales very little, if at all.

Recently psychologist Dr Darby Saxbe also made a similar point, mentioning that her appearance on Morden Wisdom hadn’t moved her book sales at all.

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