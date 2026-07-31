Share

Give a gift subscription

Taking Stock

It’s been a month since I got back from the book tour for A Billion Years of Sex Differences, and I’ve finally had a chance to catch my breath and take stock of how things have gone. Overall, I’ve been very pleased with the reception the book has received. Among other things:

A friend from London texted last week to say she’d spotted a random stranger reading the book on the train. For some reason, out of everything that’s happened, this was one of the highlights.

I’ve started working with Prometheus Books on the North American edition of A Billion Years, which will hit the bookshelves on January 19. I’m looking forward to another book tour and round of promotional work then.

Most gratifying of all, though, is the sense that the conversation about sex differences is changing. Ideas that seemed almost unspeakable a few years ago are increasingly being discussed openly and seriously. If A Billion Years of Sex Differences is helping nudge the conversation in that direction - even a little - I’ll consider it a success.

A New Review in Quillette

The latest review of A Billion Years of Sex Differences has just appeared in Quillette. It’s by the evolutionary biologist Jerry Coyne, who described the book as “essential reading.” Here’s an excerpt:

In A Billion Years of Sex Differences, Steve Stewart-Williams argues that it’s time to engage these questions with data. Summarising existing research, he comes down closer to genetic determinism than to blank-slatism. That is, he sees significant sex differences in thinking, behaviour, and preferences as having a substantial genetic basis, but he recognises too a role for sociocultural influences. Stewart-Williams handles his hot potato gently. He is careful to admit when we lack good evidence for a purported sex difference; when we lack information about the genetic basis of a difference we can document; and when, as with homosexuality, we have that genetic information but remain ignorant about how the difference evolved. (Homosexuality is one such puzzle, since it has a partial genetic basis, but, under simple Darwinian logic, genes that reduce reproduction should be eliminated from populations.) And he addresses at length—and counters—the view that inherited sex differences will lead to bigotry. Instead, he recommends that both sexes should have equal opportunities, with everyone free to choose their own path. In the end, it’s obvious that the more we understand the basis of sex differences, the better equipped we are to address them. This measured, timely, and informative book is essential reading at a time when many scholars not only insist that male–female differences are culturally generated but go further, denying that there are just two sexes.

My Appearance on the Michael Sartain Podcast

This was a fun one. Michael Sartain is a Las Vegas–based dating coach who also runs bikini beauty pageants and a popular podcast. He’s a longtime fan of evolutionary psychology, and has been a very generous supporter of my last book, The Ape That Understood the Universe. We recently sat down together - Michael in Las Vegas, me in Kuala Lumpur - to discuss A Billion Years of Sex Differences, and evolutionary psychology in general. Here’s the blurb for the episode:

In this episode, I sit down with evolutionary psychologist Steve Stewart-Williams for an in-depth conversation about human nature, biological sex differences, attraction, relationships, personality, and the controversial science behind evolutionary psychology. Steve is a professor of psychology at the University of Nottingham Malaysia and the author of Darwin, God and the Meaning of Life, The Ape That Understood the Universe, and his latest book, A Billion Years of Sex Differences. We explore why evolutionary psychology remains one of the most misunderstood and politically controversial areas of psychology. Steve explains why both traditionalists and progressives can misrepresent sex differences, why recognizing biological influences does not mean defending traditional gender roles, and why describing human nature is not the same as deciding how society should operate.

The episode is available on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcasts. It’s also available on Michael’s YouTube channel.

You can pick up a copy of A Billion Years of Sex Differences here.

Buy A Billion Years

Follow me on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, and science.

Upgrade to a Premium Subscription

This post was free to read for everyone. If you’d like access to all Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche-Newsletter content, please consider a paid subscription. A paid subscription gives you:

Paid subscriptions also help support my efforts to explore important and controversial topics, and give me the financial freedom to follow the evidence wherever it leads without fear of cancellation.

Thank you!

Steve

Related Reading from the Archive

A Billion Years of Sex Differences Steve Stewart-Williams · November 15, 2024 I recently gave a professorial lecture at my university, focused on some of my theoretical work on the evolution of human sex differences. The following is a lightly edited transcript of the lecture. Read full story