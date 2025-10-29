The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

CarlW
15h

I guess this sort of study is necessary to affirm lifelong observations all of us, excepting Blank Slate dogmatists, have.

Scott Simmons
17h

Thanks for sharing this study. Clear evidence that boys and girls gravitate toward different kinds of occupations, and that efforts to create interest where none exists will likely not work.

I wonder if a more cognitive (system I) variable could be involved. I'll call it the “like me” variable. One that seems important to adolescents everywhere, including Switzerland (I assume), and one that might reinforce or mediate the gender difference.

Maybe girls and boys unconsciously choose apprenticeships because they believe they'll work with more girls or boys in that job, and/or they use gender as a proxy to assume that people in those jobs are more generally like them.

It would be interesting to see the same kind of study using other perceived “like me” variables: how many like-me friends subjects have in certain jobs, how many like-me people they know in those jobs, or how they perceive like-me representation in certain jobs. Perhaps even look at things like race, ethnicity, region, etc. to see whether this is a gender effect or a broader “like me” effect.

It seems very human to gravitate to a job where we expect to work with people like us. More so for an adolescent whose judgment and understanding of the world is not fully developed.

