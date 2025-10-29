Photo by Pea on Unsplash

One of the most robust findings in psychology is that men and women have somewhat different career-related interests: On average, men are more interested in working with things, whereas women are more interested in working with people. A fascinating analysis of the apprenticeship system in Switzerland shows how these preferences help shape young people’s real-world occupational choices.

Andreas Kuhn and Stefan Wolter examined 130 apprentice occupations. Whereas most studies in the area look at people’s expressed occupational interests, this one looked at the nature of the occupations themselves - specifically, where each falls on the people-things dimension. Jobs involving machines, materials, and tools sat at one end; jobs involving care, communication, and social interaction sat at the other. The researchers then plotted each occupation’s position on this spectrum against the proportion of female apprentices.

The results are shown in the graph below. As you can see, the more people-oriented a profession is, the more female-dominated it tends to be, and the more things-oriented it is, the more male-dominated. The effect is extremely strong, making the things-people dimension one of the most powerful known predictors of occupational sex differences.

Proportion of females versus broad task-content, by occupation. Notes: The figure plots, by occupation, the proportion of females against the task content along the people-versus-things dimension (positive values indicate that an occupation is more oriented towards things, negative values indicate that an occupation is oriented towards people). The size of the markers is proportional to the number of apprenticeship contracts in an occupation in the canton of Bern as of August 2014. Source: Kuhn & Wolter (2022) .

In a separate analysis, the researchers tracked adolescents’ career aspirations at ages 13 to 15, before they entered the apprenticeship system. Even at that age, boys leaned toward things-oriented occupations, and girls toward people-oriented ones. This implies that the occupational divide can’t be explained solely by employer discrimination or other external barriers, but instead reflects early-emerging differences in vocational interests.

Kuhn and Wolter’s findings raise important questions regarding efforts to close the gender gap in STEM. Every push to get more women into things-related fields is simultaneously a push to get them out of equally important people-related fields such as healthcare and education - fields that, on average, they tend to prefer. We’re therefore faced with a decision: Should gender equality mean identical outcomes, or identical freedom to follow one’s interests?

Share

