Some News

Universidad Francisco Marroquín Madrid is hosting a conference about my book, The Ape That Understood the Universe! You can find the details here.

Mid-Week Post: Smarter People Are Less Violent

Does a person’s IQ affect their likelihood of behaving violently? Evidence from a large, nationally representative UK study suggests that it does: People with higher IQs are substantially less likely to get into physical fights or deliberately hit someone than their lower-IQ counterparts.

Louis Jacob, Josep Maria Haro, and Ai Koyanagi analyzed data from nearly 7,000 adults aged 16 and above, measuring verbal IQ with the National Adult Reading Test (NART) and assessing violence perpetration over the past five years. As shown in the graph below, the prevalence of violent behavior dropped steadily with increasing IQ: 16.3% of individuals with IQs in the 70-79 range reported violent behavior, compared with just 2.9% of those with IQs of 120-129. The link held even after controlling for demographic factors, childhood adversity, substance use, and mental health.

Prevalence of violence perpetration by intelligence quotient (IQ) score. IQ was assessed using the National Adult Reading Test (NART). Violence perpetration was assessed with the following question: ‘Have you been in a physical fight or deliberately hit anyone in the past 5 years?’ Source: Jacob et al. (2018) .

Why might intelligence lower the risk of violence? Jacob and colleagues suggest several possibilities. First, smarter people tend to do better in school and at work, giving them more stable life circumstances. Second, smarter people tend to be better at anticipating the negative consequences of aggressive actions. And third, smarter people tend to have greater self-control and more empathy: traits that make lashing out less likely.

But although IQ is associated with lower violence, some question whether it actually causes lower violence. Perhaps, they suggest, it’s the other way around: Violence leads to brain injuries that lower an individual’s IQ. Longitudinal studies, however, show that intelligence measured in childhood predicts future violent behavior, suggesting a genuine protective effect. Understanding this effect may help identify at-risk groups and inform interventions aimed at reducing violent behavior.

