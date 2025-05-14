Share

The graph below shows one of the most counterintuitive discoveries of behavior genetics: The heritability of IQ increases with age, while the effect of the shared family environment dwindles. In other words, when it comes to cognitive ability, nature becomes more important as we get older, nurture less.

A = heritability; C = the shared family environment; and E = other environmental influences + random developmental noise and measurement error.

Why does the heritability of IQ increase with age? It’s not completely known. One possibility, however, is that as people get older, they gain more and more control over their environments. They therefore begin selecting, modifying, and creating environments that align with their preferences and talents - preferences and talents shaped to a significant degree by their genes. This creates a feedback loop, where the environment increasingly reinforces genetically influenced traits.

The graph comes from a classic paper by Robert Plomin and colleagues titled “Top 10 Replicated Findings From Behavioral Genetics.” Here’s the abstract:

In the context of current concerns about replication in psychological science, we describe 10 findings from behavioral genetic research that have replicated robustly. These are “big” findings, both in terms of effect size and potential impact on psychological science, such as linearly increasing heritability of intelligence from infancy (20%) through adulthood (60%). Four of our top 10 findings involve the environment, discoveries that could have been found only with genetically sensitive research designs. We also consider reasons specific to behavioral genetics that might explain why these findings replicate.

