Nancy J Hess
7h

The rise of heritable IQ with age makes sense when we consider the constraints posed by family and siblings. These no longer serve a purpose. I wonder if the rise of heritable IQ correlates with loss of family members. Due to a genetic disease I lost 2 brothers in early adult years and I expanded into "their" family territory. I stepped up and out. I also see this as a desire to keep their spirit alive, but I cultivated competencies that felt familiar but had been dormant in me.

1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
1 more comment...

