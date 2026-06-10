The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Dr Michael Sikorav's avatar
Dr Michael Sikorav
12h

In psychiatry its driving people nuts by the day

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CarlW's avatar
CarlW
10h

Here is a question: Is any part of the woke endeavor not reliant on the blank slate fallacy?

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