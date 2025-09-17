The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Subcommander Tal's avatar
Subcommander Tal
4h

I can’t find any evidence for the story a man was “cooked” in early tests for the development of the microwave oven. It doesn’t contradict Farrell’s larger point, but makes me less inclined to take him seriously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
5h

Great quotes! Warren is a force! You mentioned that you might not always agree with Farrell. I am curious what you might disagree with?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture