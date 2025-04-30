The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter
Dating Ratings: How Men and Women Rate Each Other on Dating Websites
Men find women more attractive than women find men
Apr 30
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
28
12 Mind-Bending Illusions, Part 2
Can you trust your senses? These 12 perceptual illusions say nope
Apr 26
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
17
6
Do We Live in a Patriarchy?
Helen Pluckrose makes the case against
Apr 23
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
44
10
Distractible Males, Virtual Freud, and Why Your Pet Might Be Worth More Than Your Car
The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Linkfest for April 2025
Apr 19
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
26
9
12 Things Everyone Should Know About Personality
Dispatches from one of the most successful branches of psychology
Apr 15
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
24
The Other Half
Six gender gaps we rarely talk about
Apr 12
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
27
5
The Psychology of Political Extremism
Four things extremists on both sides have in common
Apr 9
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
71
1
What Your Job Says About Who You Are
Mapping personality across 263 occupations
Apr 5
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
10
Warning: Political Ideology May Impair Your Ability to Reason
Don't drink the Kool Aid
Apr 2
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
57
2
March 2025
10 Highly Replicable Findings from Psychology
Not everything you were taught in intro psych was false
Mar 29
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
62
15
Do Men Like Women's Breasts?
It's a difficult question - but I do my best to answer it in a new interview with the Times!
Mar 28
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
47
4
The Genetics of Same-Sex Sexual Orientation
What we know so far
Mar 26
•
Steve Stewart-Williams
53
8
