The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hans Koppies's avatar
Hans Koppies
16hEdited

Fantastic story Steve. Good on you. And an inspiring story as well. Being a scientist in the field of evolutionary psychology the freedom to write what you want is nowadays invaluable. I look forward to your road ahead. There are so many lessons to be learned also for my field pedagogical sciences/rearing children where the Blank Slate is sadly still alive and well. The main reason I started my own Substack-newsletter: to enlighten the Dutch. Thanks for all the inspiration (The Ape That Understood the Universe is a personal favourite), walk on, and good luck with the Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter.

One of the giants of primatology the Dutch-American ethologist Frans de Waal - who sadly passed away last year - made a bold prediction in 2002:

"I dare predict that 50 years from now every psychology department will have Darwin's bearded portrait on the wall. Evolutionary approaches have the potential to produce a conceptual framework that will accommodate or replace the proliferation of disconnected theories in the study of human behavior"

de Waal, F. B. M. (2002). Evolutionary Psychology: The Wheat and the Chaff. Current Directions in Psychological Science, 11(6), 187-191. https://doi.org/10.1111/1467-8721.00197

We are not there yet, but I can see the Grand Old Man already smiling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Stewart-Williams and others
CarlW's avatar
CarlW
12h

Achieving "cancelproofness" Is something your readers should celebrate as much as you do. Congratulations to us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture